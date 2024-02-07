Catholic World News

Federal court dismisses Satanic Temple’s challenge to Idaho’s abortion law

February 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has dismissed a challenge to Idaho’s abortion law, which protects unborn children from abortion except in cases of rape, incest, or when “necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman.”

The challenge was filed by the Satanic Temple, which has created an abortion ritual.

