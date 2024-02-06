Catholic World News

Bishops in Virginia urge faithful to oppose assisted suicide

February 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Virginia have issued a statement urging their people to make their voices heard as state legislators consider a bill that would legalize assisted suicide.

Bishops Michael Burbidge of Arlington and Barry Knestout of Richmond wrote that the legislation “would place the lives of people with disabilities, people with mental illness, the elderly, and those unable to afford healthcare—among others—at heightened risk of deadly harm.”

