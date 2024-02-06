Catholic World News

Argentine archbishop criticizes cardinals who back Fiducia Supplicans

February 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Héctor Aguer, the retired archbishop of La Plata (Argentina), has criticized the positions of the Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna and Cardinal Giuseppe Betori of Florence in favor of Fiducia Supplicans, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s declaration on the pastoral meaning of blessings.

Lamenting the “division pulsating in the Church,” Archbishop Aguer said that the “spirit of the revolution has devastated Christian culture; the crisis is expressed in ecclesiastical progressivism, complicit in a revolution that liquidates the natural order of creation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!