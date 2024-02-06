Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols offers prayers for King Charles after cancer diagnosis

February 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Catholic Bishops' Conference of England & Wales

CWN Editor's Note: “I am saddened to learn that His Majesty King Charles is now facing a time of treatment for cancer,” Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster said after King Charles III was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“On behalf of the entire Catholic Community in England and Wales, I offer His Majesty our warmest wishes and assurance of steadfast prayers for his full and speedy recovery,” he added. “God bless the King.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!