Catholic World News

USCCB publishes Q & A on chemical abortion

February 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities has released “Just the Facts: Q & A on Chemical Abortion.”

The three-page text addresses five questions: “What is chemical abortion?”, “How does a chemical abortion work?”, “What are the risks of chemical abortion?”, “What has the FDA done to protect the lives and health of women using chemical abortion?”, and “What is the status and importance of this controversy?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!