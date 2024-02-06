Catholic World News

Papal message to scholars of Islam calls for understanding, listening, intellectual flexibility

February 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to participants in an international conference organized by PLURIEL, the University Platform for Research on Islam, Pope Francis warned against “a lack of understanding of others, a failure to listen, and a lack of intellectual flexibility.”

During the four-day conference, which is taking place in Abu Dhabi, scholars are examining the “Impact and prospects” of the Document on Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in February 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!