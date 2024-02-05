Catholic World News

Panamanian cardinal apologizes for ‘stupid’ disappearance

February 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal José Luis Lacunza, who was missing for two days last week, apologized to his people on February 4 after celebrating Sunday Mass.

The cardinal did not explain why he had left his residence without warning, or what he had done during the two days he was missing. But he said it had been a “stupid prank,” and he was sorry for causing distress.

Cardinal Lacunza, who will celebrate his 80th birthday later this month, was described as “disoriented” when he was located, and was to undergo a medical evaluation.

