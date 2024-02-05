Catholic World News

Two more Nigerian priests kidnapped; banks’ role in ransom payments eyed

February 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Two Claretian missionary priests—Father Ken Kanwa and Father Jude Nwachukwu—were kidnapped on February 1, as the rash of kidnapping continues in Nigeria.

Catholic clerics are not the only victims of the kidnapping epidemic. Nigerian media reports count more than 3,000 kidnappings in the past year. With criminal gangs relying on ransom payments, investigators are looking into the large number (estimated at 5 million) of bank accounts opened in Nigeria under false identities; these accounts are believed to be used to accept ransom payments.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!