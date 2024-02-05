Catholic World News

Argentina’s ambassador bids farewell to Pontiff

February 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on February 3 with María Fernanda Silva, Argentina’s departing ambassador to the Holy See. The meeting lasted for 50 minutes, according to Vatican sources cited by La Nacion.

“As archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Bergoglio had met with and accompanied Silva when he processed the canonical nullity of her marriage with the father of her daughter, from whom she separated because he decided to become a priest,” Elisabetta Piqué, a journalist close to Pope Francis, reported.

During her years in Rome, Silva promoted Argentine devotions and “worked assiduously with the corresponding dicastery of the Vatican to achieve the canonization of Argentine blesseds,” Piqué added.

