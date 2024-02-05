Catholic World News

Pontiff, Spanish cabinet member discuss peace, environment, labor rights

February 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Yolanda Díaz, Spain’s Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, in a February 2 audience.

According to a press release from La Moncloa (Spain’s presidential residence), the Pontiff and Díaz “agreed on the urgent defense of the environment, but also on progress in achieving peace and the protection of labor rights.”

“Pope Francis is one of the best ambassadors of decent work in the world,” said Díaz. “The Pope acts as a spokesman for humanity when he calls for a permanent ceasefire.”

