Pope, in letter to Jews in Israel, condemns anti-Semitism as a sin

February 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter addressed to Jews in Israel, Pope Francis said that his “heart is torn at the sight of what is happening in the Holy Land” as he lamented the rise of anti-Semitism around the world.

“The path that the Church has walked with you, the ancient people of the covenant, rejects every form of anti-Judaism and anti-Semitism, unequivocally condemning manifestations of hatred towards Jews and Judaism as a sin against God,” Pope Francis wrote.

“Together with you, we Catholics are very concerned about the terrible increase in attacks against Jews around the world,” he continued. “We had hoped that ‘never again’ would be a refrain heard by the new generations, yet now we see that the path ahead requires ever closer collaboration to eradicate these phenomena.”

