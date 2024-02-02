Catholic World News

Caritas Jordan director raps defunding of UNRWA

February 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The director of the Catholic charity Caritas in Jordan has criticized the US and European countries that have withdrawn funding from the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) amid charges that employees of the organization were involved in the Hamas assault on Israel last October 7.

“Even if it is true that these 12 people did something wrong, the decision destroys the only hope Palestinians have,” said Wael Suleiman. He added that Palestinians “have been suffering injustices for 75 years.”

Suleiman said that although Caritas Jordan is independent of the UNRWA, the groups have worked closely together to provide humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!