Priests, laity appeal for withdrawal of Fiducia Supplicans

February 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A group of ninety Catholic priests, scholars, and journalists have signed a “filial appeal” to the hierarchy, calling for the withdrawal of the Vatican directive Fiducia Supplicans.

In their petition, the signatories argue that the directive is in “direct opposition” to the constant teaching of the Catholic Church, and “clearly produces a serious scandal.” They ask bishops to forbid the blessing of illicit unions in their own dioceses, and to urge Pope Francis to renounce the directive.

(Phil Lawler, the editor of Catholic World News, is one of the signatories.)

