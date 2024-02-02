Catholic World News

Argentine bishops decline government payments for clergy

February 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Argentina have chosen to renounce stipends that the country’s government has been paying to clerics since 1979.

A spokesman for the episcopal conference said that in turning down this form of government support, which had furnished about 10% of the Church’s revenue, the bishops had acted on the “understanding that the Church must be funded by its own members.”

