Hong Kong diocese is suppressing information about persecution of Church, report charges

February 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong charged that the Diocese of Hong Kong, led by Cardinal Stephen Chow, SJ, since 2021, “is proactively suppressing information on religious persecution in China and has diluted its focus on advocating the rights of the faithful in China.”

The report cited an incident in which the diocese “removed a Hong Kong priest’s TV interview about religious persecution in China and deteriorations of religious freedom in Hong Kong from its online sites; the social media administrator resigned after the incident.”

The report also stated that “since 2021, the Catholic Diocese has held at least three seminars on Sinicization of religion with the state-controlled church and has ordered all clerics, seminarians, and religious sisters in Hong Kong to visit Beijing.”

An anonymous priest said that he “believes the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] has infiltrated Catholic schools and churches by having regular talks with school principals,” according to the report. “Observers have found that more pro-Beijing principals and teachers have been recruited in church-based schools. Principals are invited to join the CCP.”

