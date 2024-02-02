Catholic World News

Canadian government pauses plan for euthanasia for the mentally ill

February 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Canada’s health minister has announced the government is pausing, but not backtracking on, its efforts to expand euthanasia, or “medical aid in dying” (MAiD), to those who suffer from mental illness.

The government is “admitting there still hasn’t been enough preparation,” said Archbishop J. Michael Miller of Vancouver. “There will never be enough preparation for taking the lives of individuals suffering from mental illness, and Canadians have repeatedly said they want to see improved mental health care for mental illness, not death.”

