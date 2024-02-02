Catholic World News

USCCB action alert on child protection online

February 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has encouraged the faithful to ask members of Congress to “protect children online today.”

“I join the USCCB in urging you to focus serious attention on the growing problem of child exploitation online, including the harms of pornography, and to use your authority to protect children and the vulnerable,” in the words of the suggested message.

“As you continue discussions on specific legislative proposals, please remember that each human life is a uniquely precious gift from God deserving of protection, respect the family as the central social institution of society, buttress the authority and ability of parents to protect their children online, and ensure online networks do not undermine local communities,” the suggested message continued.

