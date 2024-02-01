Catholic World News

Spanish layman named to #2 post at Secretariat for Economy

February 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Benjamín Estévez de Cominges to be secretary of the Secretariat for the Economy. He replaces Father Brian Butterley Ferme, an English Salesian who has held the post since the Secretariat for the Economy was set up in 2014.

A married man with degrees in economics and business administration, Estevez de Cominges had worked at the Pontifical University Comillas in Spain before being named in 2022 to handle administrative matters for the Dicastery for Evangelization.

