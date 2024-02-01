Catholic World News

Develop students heads and hearts, Pope tells Notre Dame trustees

February 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a February 1 audience with the trustees of the University of Notre Dame, Pope Francis stressed the importance of a balanced education, “grounded in the firm conviction of the intrinsic harmony of faith and reason, from which flows the relevance of the Christian message for all areas of personal and social life.”

The Pope said that education should involve “the head, the heart, and the hands.” He went on to summarize his thoughts on the goal of education: “that we think what we feel and do; that we feel what we think and do; that we do what we feel and think.”

