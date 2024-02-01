Catholic World News

Record $10M settlement reached in California abuse case

February 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In what is described as “the single largest settlement received by an individual against a religious organization,” two California dioceses have settled with a plaintiff who alleged abuse by two notorious priests, Father Eleuterio Ramos (who died in 2004) and Father Siegfried Widera (who died in 2003).

The Diocese of Orange will contribute $9.5 million to the settlement; the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, $500,000.

