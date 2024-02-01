Catholic World News

6 USCCB committee chairmen renew budget requests in letter to members of Congress

February 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a joint letter to members of the House of Representatives and Senate, six prelates who chair committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops renewed seven appropriations requests, as Congress (in their words) “move[s] forward with the important work of funding the government”:

Retain All Pro-Life Appropriations Riders

Support International Poverty-Reducing Humanitarian and Development Assistance

Support Assistance to Help Families, Children, and Service Providers at Home and Abroad Cope with Food and Nutritional Deficits

Support Legal Immigration and Humanitarian Protection

Provide Robust Funding for Housing and Community Development

Provide Adequate Funding for Federal Agencies Tasked with Caring for the Environment

Provide Robust Funding for the D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program

