Vatican News begins Mongolian-language service

January 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News has announced that its service is now available in Mongolian—the 51st language provided by the service.

Support for the Mongolian-language service is being provided by the tiny Catholic community—fewer than 1,500 people—in the Asian country.

