Pro-lifers face lengthy prison terms in Tennessee case

January 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Six pro-life activists face prison sentences of up to 11 years after a Tennessee judge found them guilty of violating the FACE act in a peaceful 2021 protest outside an abortion clinic.

Police in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, where the clinic was located, reported that the pro-lifers were not threatening, but said they were disrupting business and arrested them when they refused to leave. They were charged with a “conspiracy against rights.”

The Thomas More Society, a religious-freedom law firm that represented the defendants, immediately announced plans to appeal the verdict.

