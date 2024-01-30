Catholic World News

Pakistani Christians forced to accept Islam under torture

January 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Pakistan have arrested two men who reportedly abducted a pair of Christians and tortured them until they accepted conversion to Islam.

The two Christian victims, Azam and Nadeem Masih, were hospitalized after the incident. They reported that they accepted Islam in order to save their lives, and said that they had been threatened with death if they reported the torture.

Although Pakistani law-enforcement officials frequently overlook violent crimes against Christians by Muslims, in this extreme case the police promised a thorough investigation.

