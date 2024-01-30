Catholic World News

Argentine President Milei to meet with Pope

January 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will meet with Argentina’s President Javier Milei on February 11.

The Argentine leader will be in Rome for the canonization of the first female Argentine saint, Blessed Maria Antonia of St. Joseph—popularly known as “Mama Antula”—on February 11.

Milei had been harshly critical of Pope Francis, and of the Catholic Church in general, prior to his election. But Pope Francis dismissed the insults, saying: “Words come and go during an election campaign.”

However the Pontiff did not deny that he and the Argentine president have differences of opinion. “I am willing to start a dialogue, talking and listening,” he said. “As with everyone.”

