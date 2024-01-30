Catholic World News

DC archdiocese: Latin Mass in Capital was not authorized

January 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Washington, DC, has confirmed that no permission was given for the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass in the Capitol building on January 23.

Organized by the Arlington Latin Mass Society, the Mass was attended primarily by young Capitol Hill workers. One organizer disclosed that the group did not seek archdiocesan permission because “the concern was that Cardinal Gregory calls the Speaker’s office and cancels the thing for us.” The name of the priest who celebrated the Mass has not been disclosed.

Msgr. Charles Pope, who handles requests for the use of the traditional liturgy, said that existing policy would call for permission from the archdiocese to celebrate the traditional liturgy, and as a courtesy a priest would also be expected to notify the pastors of the churches on Capitol Hill before a Mass in the Capitol building.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!