France’s bishops back farmers in their massive protest

January 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops in France have lent their support to farmers who are protesting against regulatory, environmental, and other policies.

“Faced with rising costs that are crushing you, ever more restrictive standards imposed on you, constant controls, excessive administrative procedures, you are suffering to the point of crying out in despair,” the bishops of the Montpellier ecclesiastical province wrote in a message of support to farmers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

