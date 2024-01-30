Catholic World News

Catholic physicians discuss efforts against transgender ideology

January 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Four Catholic physicians who are members of the Catholic Medical Association discussed their efforts to combat transgender ideology and the challenge of being a Catholic doctor today.

“European health authorities know the evidence to support transitioning is poor,” said Dr. Patrick Hunter, a pediatrician. “US health care leaders still deny this truth, but the public is starting to understand that harms are occurring. When you see what’s been done to kids after hormonal and surgical transition — the harm and regret — the truth becomes clear.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

