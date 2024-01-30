Catholic World News

Retired priest among victims in Florida shooting spree

January 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Robert Hoeffner, a retired priest of the Diocese of Orlando, was killed along with his sister in a shooting spree that killed three and wounded two in Palm Bay, FL.

“Throughout his priesthood, Father Hoeffner served the people of God with compassion and humility,” Bishop John Noonan of Orlando said in a statement.

