Proximity, heart, responsibility: Pope encourages Italian bishops’ TV, radio networks

January 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Executives and employees of the Italian bishops’ television and radio networks, TV2000 and Radio InBlu, marked the 25th anniversary of their founding with an audience with Pope Francis in Paul VI Audience Hall.

“Everyone must do their part to ensure that every form of communication is objective, respectful of human dignity and attentive to the common good,” the Pope said in an address in which he offered “three words to continue on the path of your work”: proximity, heart, responsibility.

“In this way, we will be able to heal fractures, transform indifference into acceptance and relation,” he continued. “Yours is one of those professions that has the character of a vocation: you are called to be messengers who inform with respect, with skill, counteracting divisions and discord. And always remembering that at the center of every service, at the center of every article, at the center of every program, is the person.”

