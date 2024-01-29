Catholic World News

DDF regaining role as top Vatican office?

January 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican journalist Andre Gagliarducci observes that under Pope Francis— and especially since the appointment of Cardinal Victor Fernandez as prefect— the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) may be regaining its historic role as the most important office of the Roman Curia.

Once known as La Suprema, the doctrinal office lost that distinction when Pope Paul VI, in his reform of the Curia, made the Secretariat of State the most powerful department. And through most of his pontificate, Pope Francis has appointed and promoted many veterans of the Vatican diplomatic corps.

In the past few years, however, the Pontiff has removed some responsibilities from the Secretariat of State. And the emergence of Cardinal Fernandez as the most vocal of the Pope’s aides could signal a shift in the Vatican’s balance of power.

