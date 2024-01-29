Catholic World News

Church attacked in Istanbul during Mass; 1 dead

January 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two masked gunmen entered a Franciscan parish in Istanbul on January 28 during Mass, opened fire, and killed one of the 40 worshippers in attendance.

The victim, Tuncer Cihan, “was a mentally disabled man who had no ties to politics or criminal organizations,” his nephew said. “He was invited to the celebration and was a victim of fate.”

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Turkey’s interior minister said that two ISIS members—one from Russia, the other from Tajikistan—have been arrested.

