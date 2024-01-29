Catholic World News

Prayer, witness, charity: Pope upholds Blessed Carlo Acutis as example for confirmands

January 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to thousands of Italian young people who will soon receive the Sacrament of Confirmation, Pope Francis upheld Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006) as an example of prayer, Christian witness, and charity.

Blessed Carlo Acutis “spent a lot of time with Jesus, especially in Mass, which he attended every day, and he prayed before the tabernacle, so as then to announce to everyone, with words and gestures of love, that God loves us and is always waiting for us,” Pope Francis said in his audience with the confirmands of the Archdiocese of Bari-Bitonto.

“So, boys and girls, as the day of your Confirmation approaches, I propose that you do likewise,” the Pope continued. “Go to Jesus, meet Him, and then tell everyone how good it is to be with Jesus, because He loves us and is always waiting for us!”

