Catholic World News

UN migration leader lauds papal commitment to migrants

January 29, 2024

» Continue to this story on @AmyEPope

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Amy Pope, director general of the International Migration Organization, in a January 26 audience.

Meeting Pope Francis “was a true privilege,” she tweeted. “His commitment to putting people first—including and especially when he speaks about migrants—is an inspiration to all of us who do this work.”

“We spoke about how we could work together to integrate migrants into communities, to create more welcoming communities, and to address some of the challenges that communities face when they see large influxes of migrants,” she said in an interview with Vatican News.

Another topic of discussion, she added, was the impact of climate change on migration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!