Catholic World News

Leading human rights official, Pontiff discuss conflicts, AI

January 29, 2024

Continue to this story on @volker_turk

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a January 26 audience.

“I am deeply grateful for the rich exchange with Pope Francis this morning on the urgent need to overcome divides and build a world that’s peaceful and just—for everyone,” Türk tweeted.

“The Holy Father is a champion of the human rights cause in the world,” Türk told Vatican News. “We discussed the conflicts ravaging our world, and we discussed the dangers of artificial intelligence.”

“We know that when you have social media platforms and generative artificial intelligence combined, this could actually have a negative impact on the democratic space because you will have the spreading of false news, fake news, of disinformation, of hate speech, and it’s really important to counter that,” Türk added.

