Pope lauds ‘dialogue of charity’ with Oriental Orthodox

January 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that ecumenical work should be a “dialogue of charity” that includes both theological discussion and cooperative action, at a January 26 audience with the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches.

(The Oriental Orthodox churches are the Eastern Christian bodies that broke with Rome after the Council of Chalcedon, including the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Coptic, Syrian, and Malankara Orthodox churches.)

The Pope said that Christians should work together “in countering the famine of peace,” noting that bloodshed troubles several of the nations from which the Orthodox delegates had come. He also called attention to a new initiative in which young priests and seminarians of the Oriental Orthodox communities will study in Rome, while their Catholic counterparts will study at Orthodox seminaries.

