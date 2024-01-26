Catholic World News

Catholic trade college receives Ohio certification

January 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The College of St. Joseph the Worker has received certification from the Ohio Department of Higher Education and ApprenticeOhio.

Located in Steubenville, the college offers an education in carpentry, HVAC, plumbing and electrical work as students obtain a bachelor’s degree in Catholic studies.

“It’s a very rigorous program, but it needs to be in order for them to accomplish both the (bachelor’s) degree and the trade program effectively,” said Michael Sullivan, the college’s president. “It’s our hope that this model will be followed by other cities all around the country.”

