Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy: Laudato si’ is an ‘important pillar’ for Catholic universities

January 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent lecture, Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego said that the 2015 papal encyclical Laudato si’ “constitutes an important pillar for identity and mission for the Catholic university in our day.”

“Laudato si’ is a call to see the interconnectedness in all of creation, and to see in the universe the magnificent act of a loving God,” he said. “It is a call to understand that objective truth is under assault in debates on climate change.”

Laudato si’ unites the moral imperative to save our planet with the moral imperative to protect the poor and the marginalized at all times,” he continued. “It points to the searing ethical issues regarding technology that our society ignores at its peril. Finally, Laudato si’ calls us to integrate in our society a truly intergenerational ethic, which can guide us through many of the most divisive issues we face as a nation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!