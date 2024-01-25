Catholic World News

Pope tells tribunal judges: discern on your knees

January 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Without prayer one cannot be a judge,” Pope Francis told the members of the Roman Rota on January 25, as they began their judicial year.

In handling annulment cases, the Pope said, the tribunal is required to determine whether or not a sacramental marriage took place. This requires keen discernment, he said, which “is done on one’s knees, imploring the gift of the Holy Spirit.”

The Pontiff asked the judges to be “inspired by mercy toward the faithful in problematic situations,” since mercy is a component of justice.

Referring to new canonical rules that streamline the process of seeking an annulment, the Pope emphasized that the goal is “not the annulment of marriages, but the speed of the processes.”

