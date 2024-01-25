Catholic World News

Catholics in Massachusetts, New York urged to oppose assisted suicide bills

January 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops in Massachusetts and New York have asked the faithful to oppose bills that would legalize assisted suicide.

“Lawmakers need to hear from their constituents if we hope to avoid yet another assault on human life here,” the New York State Catholic Conference said in a statement. “Assisted suicide is dangerous for patients, caregivers, and vulnerable populations such as the elderly and people with disabilities. Suicide is not medical care.”

