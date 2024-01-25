Catholic World News

Oklahoma archbishop hopes Supreme Court will reconsider death penalty

January 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “With new evidence and the Sate of Oklahoma’s admission of errors in the case prompting the Supreme Court review — issues that seem to be more and more prevalent — we can clearly see reason to reconsider institutionalized violence against the incarcerated as we hopefully move to respect the dignity of life for all human persons,” Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City said after the Supreme Court agreed to review an inmate’s conviction.

