Catholics request security after Hindu radicals assault churches in central India

January 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Hindu radicals hoisted saffron flags—a symbol of Hinduism—on the rooftops of four Protestant churches in Madhya Pradesh (map).

The crowd of radicals who carried batons “swelled as they moved from one prayer hall to another, starting with about 60 people at the time of first flag hoisting to over 200 people in the last one,” a Protestant clergyman said.

The incident has led the Diocese of Jhabua, located in Madhya Pradesh, to request an increased police presence at the upcoming ordination of its new bishop.

The central Indian state is 91% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and only 0.3% Christian, according to Indian census figures.

