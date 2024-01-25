Catholic World News

Federal court upholds Baltimore sign ordinance, in defeat for pro-life protestor

January 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a defeat for a pro-life protestor who “often employed freestanding A-frame signs” as he advocated for the unborn, a federal district court has upheld the constitutionality of a Baltimore ordinance that forbids A-frame signs on public property, as well as on private property (unless posted by the owner).

The court ruled that the ordinance does not violate the First Amendment because of the “simple fact that the regulations do not target speech based on its communicative content” and because the “challenged ordinances are unconcerned with religious exercise.”

