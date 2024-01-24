Catholic World News

5 Japanese, American bishops back Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

January 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The current bishops of Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Seattle, and Santa Fe—joined by a retired bishop—have expressed their support for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which has been ratified by 70 states, including the Holy See.

“It is the duty of our dioceses to support this treaty while working toward universal, verifiable nuclear disarmament,” the bishops wrote. “We lend our voices in strong support of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.”

