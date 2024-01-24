Catholic World News

Traditional Latin Mass celebrated in US Capitol on anniversary of FBI memo

January 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A traditional Latin Mass was celebrated in the US Capitol on January 23, the anniversary of the FBI memo that warned against “radical-traditionalist Catholic ideology.”

The Arlington Latin Mass Society organized the Mass without permission from the Archdiocese of Washington; the name of the celebrant was kept confidential. The Mass, originally scheduled to be celebrated in the House Speaker’s dining room, was moved to a larger room.

“In my previous career, I was a religious liberty defense lawyer, and I would go to court all the time in federal court around the country defending the rights of people of faith to just simply maintain their right of conscience, their right of belief, their right to practice and act upon their beliefs,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told The Pillar. “And this [memo] flies right in the face of all of that.”

