EEOC: Catholic hospital unlawfully refused applicant’s religious exemption from flu shot

January 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Trinity Health Grand Rapids, a Catholic hospital, “unlawfully refused [a job] applicant’s request” for a religious exemption from a flu shot and rescinded its offer of employment from a business office position, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced.

Trinity Health Grand Rapids agreed to pay the applicant a $50,000 settlement.

“Employees should not have to check their religious beliefs at the workplace door,” said an EEOC senior trial attorney. “The applicant’s objection, which was based on his sincere religious beliefs, could have been easily accommodated. The EEOC will vigorously protect the religious rights of applicants and employees in the workplace.”

