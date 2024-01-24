Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman praises Congress for bipartisan Child Tax Credit agreement

January 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Sen. Ron Wyden, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Rep. Jason Smith, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, announced a bipartisan initiative to expand the Child Tax Credit.

“We welcome the recent announcement from Chairmen Wyden and Smith of a bipartisan agreement for an enhanced Child Tax Credit,” said Archbishop Borys Gudziak, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, “The bishops have repeatedly urged Congress to pass a strengthened Child Tax Credit that prioritizes the poorest children. This framework makes meaningful progress towards the goal.”

