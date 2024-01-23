Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley sees physician-assisted suicide as the next front of the pro-life cause

January 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “There’s no doubt that the next major assaults in the next 25 years are going to come from those pushing physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia,” Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston said on January 20, the day after the March for Life in Washington.

“A society that allows parents to kill their children will eventually allow children to kill their parents,” he added. “The situation in Canada is alarming. There are proposals to promote euthanasia for the mentally ill.”

