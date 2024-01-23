Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Don Lorenzo Milani

January 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the national committee for the centenary of the birth of Don Lorenzo Milani (1923-1967) and paid tribute to the priest whose tomb he visited in 2017.

Pope Francis recalled Milani’s commitment to educating rural youth who were marginalized by the public school system. Milani’s example, said the Pope, “invites us not to remain indifferent, to interpret reality, to identify the new poor and the new forms of poverty; he invites us instead to approach all those who are excluded and to take them to heart.”

“Dear brothers and sisters, we are here to say our gratitude to Don Lorenzo Milani, a restless and disquieting priest, faithful to the Lord and to his Church: let us give thanks for the witness he has left us as his demanding legacy,” the Pope added.

