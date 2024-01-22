Catholic World News

Analylzing the Pope’s reliance on hasty canonical legislation

January 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican journalist Andrea Gagliarducci notes that Pope Francis has now issued more than 70 motu proprios during his pontificate, reflecting a leadership style in which: “The Pope makes decisions alone.”

A motu proprio is a quick means of legislation by papal fiat. Ordinarily, changes in canon law occur only after consultations, study, and careful drafting. But Pope Francis has frequently acted by himself—sometimes surprising the Vatican officials involved. Gagliarducci concludes that this style of governance shows: ”the desire to show three things: greater control, a break with the past, and greater transparency.” The Pope’s propensity for this style of legislation has also caused missteps, the Vatican journalist notes: In several cases the Pontiff has announced reforms in one motu proprio, only to ease those reforms in another.

